Jurassic World 3 Reportedly Shooting at Pinewood Studios in the UK

Fans were stunned by the new reveal of the Jurassic World short film Battle at Big Rock, released on the FX Network and online over the past weekend. The movie set the stage for the franchise after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in which dinosaurs escaped their volcanic sanctuary on Isla Nublar and have invaded the modern world, specifically terrorizing the United States mainland. All of this is preamble, establishing the modern world that fans can expect to see when the trilogy ends with Jurassic World 3, set to premiere in two years.

Now we know when the new movie will begin production, with Colin Trevorrow returning to direct the movie at Pinewood Studios in England according to a report from HN Entertainment.

Trevorrow, who directed the first film and the Battle at Big Rock short, is coming back after JA Bayona took over duties for Fallen Kingdom; Trevorrow was joined by Emily Carmichael in penning the script, who also helped with the new short film as well.

Both Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning for the third film in the new trilogy, though it’s not clear if any other cast members are returning. There are rumors that Jeff Goldblum could play a bigger role after reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcom in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Other rumors indicate that Dr. Ellie Satler and Dr. Ian Grant could also return, played by original Jurassic Park actors Laura Dern and Sam Neill respectively.

Pratt is excited to get to this latest film, one which Trevorrow has said he’s been dying to make ever since he got the first gig in this franchise. And Pratt explained that he was blown away when he heard the filmmaker’s plans.

“When I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe we’re gonna make that movie,” Pratt said. “I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of Fallen Kingdom. ‘Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?’ And we jump forward and it’s like, ‘Oh, oh right. Oh, damn.’ [Trevorrow’s] been working his butt off on it and it’s going to be pretty epic.”

Jurassic World 3 is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 11, 2021.