Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Teaser Released By Netflix

A teaser trailer for the upcoming Jurassic World series headed to Netflix has arrived. The computerized series is titled Jurassic World: Camp Creatcious and appears to be aiming for every intense, claustrophobic feeling offered up by the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies on the big screen. A jungle has never felt smaller than when a raptor is standing right in front of the camera, ready to pounce on it as though it was prey, offering up the viewer a terrifying perspective of a dinosaur attack.

That’s exactly what happens in the teaser for Jurassic World: Camp Cretacious. The trailer came from the official Jurassic World social media account, promising the “all-new animated series” will hit Netflix next year. It even includes a tease of the classic Jurassic Park theme song.

Check out the teaser for Jurassic World: Camp Cretacious in the video below!

“DreamWorks Animation today announced Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, an animated action-adventure series, is set to debut globally on Netflix in 2020 as part of an ongoing multi-year agreement with Netflix to produce original animated kids and family programming. Set within the same timeline as the 2015 blockbuster film, Jurassic World, the Netflix original series is inspired by the multi-billion-dollar franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment,” an official press release from Dreamworks Animation reads.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive. Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow. Zack Stentz serves as consulting producer.

How heavily, if at all, the Camp Cretacious series will tie into the live-action Jurassic World movies remains to be seen. The creative team behind its production is comprised of names attached to movies which is something worth noting.

The cast of Jurassic World: Camp Cretacious has not yet been revealed. An official release or premiere date also remains unknown but the animated series is slated for a 2020 debut on Netflix.