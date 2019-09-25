Jurassic World Star Chris Pratt Reacts to Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill Returning

The Jurassic World franchise is going back to its roots with the release of Jurassic World 3, which will see original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reunited for the first film since the original premiered over two decades ago. It’s not clear if they will have major roles in the movie alongside stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt or if it will be an extended cameo much like Goldbum’s appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Either way, it has the cast of the film excited as Pratt himself went on his social media account to praise the news.

Just in case you hadn’t seen the news. It’s finally happening. Get ready for what is absolutely without a doubt going to be the biggest, baddest and best, movie of the franchise. #WeSparedNoExpense 🤯🤩#JurassicWorld3 https://t.co/hY8OUWUews — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) September 25, 2019

The new movie was set up heavily by the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as well as the recently released short film Battle at Big Rock, which shows the state of society across the United States now that dinosaurs are roaming free on the North American continent.

“Battle At Big Rock is a short film that takes place one year after the events of Fallen Kingdom,” director Colin Trevorrow explained in an interview with Collider. “It’s about a family on a camping trip to Big Rock National Park, about 20 miles from where the last film ended. There have been a few sightings, but this is the first major confrontation between dinosaurs and humans.”

Trevorrow went on to explain that everything has been building up to Jurassic World 3, and that he’s finally getting to make the movie he’s planned on since he first got the gig with the first film.

“The world is bigger than just the characters we’ve been following in the films,” Trevorrow explained. “We’ve finally taken the story off Isla Nublar, we wanted to show a glimpse of that new reality. If this really happened, you’d see a series of random disconnected incidents that would create a pattern of chaos. I wanted to see one of those incidents.”

Jurassic World 3 is currently scheduled to premiere on June 11, 2021.