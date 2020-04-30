Jurassic World: Dominion Star Chris Pratt Reveals Chance for a Fan to Get Eaten by a Dinosaur

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the many films whose fate is currently unclear, especially now that Regal and AMC are threatening to cut ties with Universal. However, for now, the movie is still set to be released next summer. The film's production may currently be on hold, but that doesn't mean one of its stars isn't thinking ahead. Chris Pratt, who plays Owen Grady in the Jurassic World movies, is offering up a big chance for one lucky fan to be a part of the movie. Have you always wanted to get eaten by a dinosaur? Well, now's your chance!

“Click the link to see my response to @justinbieber‘s #ALLINCHALLENGE hint hint.... you could win the greatest prize anyone could possibly imagine having to do with being eaten by dinosaurs,” Pratt tweeted. “Win a Chance to Be Eaten by a Dinosaur in 'Jurassic World: Dominion,” @JurassicOutpost added. According to Fanatics.com, all you need to do is donate on the site to support Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. You can check out the tweets below:

Click the link to see my response to @justinbieber ‘s #ALLINCHALLENGE hint hint.... you could win the greatest prize anyone could possibly imagine having to do with being eaten by dinosaurs. 🤯🦖🙏♥️ https://t.co/K29P6nXLIK — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 30, 2020

”’Welcome to Jurassic World,’ where you will experience the opportunity to be ‘eaten by a dinosaur,’ the site reads. “Yeah, that's right. Eaten by a dinosaur. Chris Pratt, also known as 'Owen Grady' is excited to offer the opportunity to join him and the cast on set of the next Jurassic World movie shoot. See how 'life finds a way' by going #ALLin and win a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the film. Feel like you are part of the Jurassic World franchise when you win this dino-mite fan experience! 100% of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.” You can donate here.

In addition to Pratt, there are tons of exciting people involved with Jurassic World: Dominion, including his co-star, Bryce Dallas Howard. The movie will also see the return of Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, and feature Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, who appeared in Jurassic World but not Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The new movie is also set to feature franchise newcomers DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and Dichen Lachman. Recently, BD Wong teased his villainous return after appearing in the last two films. Director Colin Trevorrow recently broke down how and why they finally decided to get the original gang back together, and why it didn't happen sooner.

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to hit theaters on June 11th, 2021.

