Jurassic World: Dominion Director Shares Image from Film While Working From Home

Though production on the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion has been suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, work on the film continues…just not how you might expect. Director Colin Trevorrow took to Instagram to reveal he’s still actively working on the film, but like many others in Hollywood he’s having to do it from home. In his post, Trevorrow appeared to show an image from the upcoming film which shows a figure with a bike near a warehouse of some kind and perhaps some dino-caused debris. Check it out below and sound off with your theories in the comments below.

Plot details for the still-untitled Jurassic World 3 remain under wraps but the previous movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with man and dinosaur forced to share the world after the genetically engineered dinosaurs were unleashed into the wild. Set photos from the film do seem to show off a mountain set covered in snow, a new thing for the always tropical franchise and a place where few warm-blooded dinosaurs likely roam.

The plot of the upcoming movie was also set up by last year’s short film Battle at Big Rock, which shows the state of society across the United States now that dinosaurs are roaming free on the North American continent. For Trevorrow, that development means the franchise will do “something that we haven’t seen before.”

The new film will see the return of many characters from throughout the franchise which will be lead by Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, reprising their roles from the other Jurassic World movies. They’ll be joined by other returning cast members from the recent films including Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith. Newcomers DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and Dichen Lachman will also appear.

Most importantly though, Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) all returning as their characters from the 1993 original movie. Actor BD Wong also teased his villainous return as Dr. Henry Wu, the geneticist that first appeared in the original Jurassic Park and returned for the 2015 film and its 2018 sequel.

Jurassic World 3 is scheduled to be released on June 11th, 2021.