Jurassic World Dominion: Isabella Sermon Talks Growing Up with Maisie Lockwood

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was released in 2018, which means it's been four years since the franchise has checked in with its characters. Jurassic World Dominion is finally being released this week, and it will see the return of many Jurassic World staples as well as some original Jurassic Park stars. One returning actor is Isabella Sermon who made her film and franchise debut in Fallen Kingdom as Maisie Lockwood. She was only 12 when the previous movie was released and now she is coming up on her 16th birthday. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Sermon and we asked what it's been like to grow up with her character.

"Oh, it's been kind of a blessing for me because I feel like, especially when I managed to get the role as Maisie, one of the things that I instantly liked about her so much was that she's kind of similar to me, apart from the clone thing. I'm not a clone," Sermon joked. "And I thought that was a really great experience to kind of be able to watch this character grow up, but also kind of watch myself grow up with her. So for now, it's really funny for me to kind of go back and watch Fallen Kingdom because I just look so much younger."

In Jurassic World Dominion, Maisie is very much the driving force of the film, so we asked Sermon if she felt any pressure when making the movie.

"Well, I mean, you would expect there to have been a lot of pressure, but there wasn't really any. And I think that's another one of the great things about kind of working on Dominion was that it was just such a comfortable environment that I didn't really have the pressure. I mean, I felt like if there was a question that I had to ask, I could ask it. If I wanted some help, I could ask for it. And yeah, I think that was something that was really great about having that was that I just didn't really feel the pressure. I mean, looking back, I probably should have a bit."

Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing as well as Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy-nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in the United States on June 10th.