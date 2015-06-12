Jurassic World: Dominion Reveals Brand New Footage at CinemaCon

✖

After years of waiting, the conclusion to the Jurassic World trilogy is finally ready to be unleashed. Jurassic World: Dominion is hitting theaters this summer, bringing together both eras of the long-running Jurassic Franchise. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are being joined in the new film by original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, hoping to work together to stop the dinosaurs that have taken over the country after being released from captivity.

ComicBook.com was in attendance during Universal's presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, where the studio showed off some new footage from Jurassic World: Dominion. The footage was a montage of several short scenes back-to-back and, below, we've broken down what was shown on the big screen.

The footage begins with Owen living in a cabin in the woods with his adopted daughter, Maisie. Blue, his beloved raptor friend, shows up with a baby of her own. That baby is kidnapped and Owen vows to get it back to Blue. Dr Ian Malcolm returns to say that the "doomsday clock" is counting down, adding that "Genetic power has been unleashed." Dr. Henry Wu appears for a moment to admit, "We made a mistake."

Owen and Claire outrace a pack of raptors on city streets. Claire fends them off with a rod while Owen rides a motorcycle. Dr. Ellie Sattler gets the group together and tells them they'll need to be a team "if the world is going to survive." Owen then approaches Malcolm and Alan for help with tracking down Blue's baby and Malcolm quips, "You made a promise to a dinosaur?" Footage is then revealed showing a large, feathered raptor, as well as a massive new T-Rex. Alan warns that the new dinosaur is "the biggest carnivore the world has ever seen," just before it breaks its head through a glass window and bites at Owen.

In addition to the presentation, Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard spoke to the crowd about Jurassic World: Dominion, revealing just how excited they are for everyone to see it.

"This chapter in the Jurassic era comes to a close, this summer," Howard said. "And it was an absolute thrill and honored to be joined by the stars from the original Jurassic Park and it's not just you, Jeff. It's also Laura Dern and Sam Neill."

"And I'm telling you, I've said it before, but I think with this next Jurassic movie, we've got something very very special you'll remember me saying this," added Goldblum. "I'm telling you I think it it really rings the bell."

Jurassic World: Dominion arrives in theaters on June 10th.