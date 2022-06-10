Jurassic World Dominion TV Spot Threatens Human Extinction

✖

Extinction finds a way. The Jurassic era ends with humankind on the verge of extinction in Jurassic World Dominion, the epic conclusion to the franchise started with Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park in 1993. Four years after a volcano destroyed Isla Nublar in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs again roam — and rule — the earth. "We're on the verge of extinction," warns former Jurassic World park manager turned Dinosaur Protection Group founder Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) in a new TV spot roaring with dinosaurs, danger, and destruction. Watch it below.

In the new promo, two-time dino-doom survivor Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) ominously says the "doomsday clock may be out of time" in-between shots of the new creatures now living among humans across the world. "Nobody said saving the planet would be easy," says Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), returning for one last adventure alongside Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill).

In the face of global extinction, ethologist and former Velociraptor trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), his adoptive daughter Maisie (Isabella Sermon), animal trainer Barry (Omar Sy), and ex-Air Force pilot Kayla (DeWanda Wise) are the humans embarking on a globe-spanning adventure from Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow.

Described by Trevorrow as "a culmination of six movies," Jurassic World Dominion ends "one story that's been told" for millions of years (or, at least, since '93).

"When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached," he previously told EW. "When you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this."

Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill, Jurassic World Dominion opens only in theaters June 10.