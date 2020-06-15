Jurassic World: Dominion to Restart Production in Early July

As the entertainment world looks to restart amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Universal's Jurassic World: Dominion is aiming to be the first major production in the UK to get things going. The upcoming Jurassic World sequel, directed by Colin Trevorrow, has a sizable cast and crew to keep safe, but Universal believes it has the resources and plans necessary to do just that. Universal and Pinewood Studios are putting safety protocols in place in order to begin shooting Jurassic World: Dominion on July 6th.

Before the production shutdowns began, Dominion was in the fourth week of its planned 20-week shoot, so there is still a lot of work to be done. Cast members, including stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will need to return to the UK and undergo a two-week quarantine period. They will also be tested prior to leaving the United States.

“Anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home,” a Universal production executive told Deadline. “We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment. Cost isn’t our main concern now: it’s safety. We will take direction from our medical team, but we’re confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, we can move forward with limited delay in production.”

The protocols for the restart include COVID-19 training for the cast and crew, the commission of a private medical facility called Your Doctor, doctors and nurses on-site, isolation booths, hand sanitizer stations, and "Green Zones" for the shooting cast and crew. Anyone who isn't on-camera will be required to wear a mask throughout production.

All in all, Universal is reportedly spending around $5 million to put all of these safety procedures in place, confirming that the safety of the cast and crew far outweighs the money spent. Trevorrow was instrumental in getting the cast and crew to buy into the idea of restarting in such a tumultuous time, but the morale amongst everyone has apparently been high.

Universal's previous insurance policy will remain in place without exclusions, a fact that has helped get this restart off the ground.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.

