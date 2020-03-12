Jurassic World: Dominion Reveals New Promo Poster

Cameras are still rolling on Jurassic World: Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World series and the sixth in the overall Jurassic Park franchise. Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed the title of the film when production began with a photo from the set and fans were quick to notice a new version of the logo that appeared on the production slate. This new version of the logo calls back to the original Jurassic Park logo with red and black, but also uses the yellow accent around the logo like the first film. A high-res version of this logo has arrived online now thanks to production company Amblin who have revealed a placeholder promo poster for the film with a crisp look at the new logo. Check it out below!

Plot details for the still-untitled Jurassic World 3 remain under wraps but theprevious movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with man and dinosaur forced to share the world after the genetically engineered dinosaurs were unleashed into the wild. The plot of the upcoming movie was also set up by last year’s short film Battle at Big Rock, which shows the state of society across the United States now that dinosaurs are roaming free on the North American continent. For Trevorrow, that development means the franchise will do “something that we haven’t seen before.”

The new film will see the return of many characters from throughout the franchise which will be lead by Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, reprising their roles from the other Jurassic World movies. They’ll be joined by other returning cast members from the recent films including Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith. Newcomers DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and Dichen Lachman will also appear.

Most importantly though, Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) all returning as their characters from the 1993 original movie.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow said regarding their absence in the first film while speaking with Empire. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is.”

“You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?” Trevorrow added. “What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

Actor BD Wong also teased his villainous return as Dr. Henry Wu, the geneticist that first appeared in the original Jurassic Park and returned for the 2015 film and its 2018 sequel.

Jurassic World 3 is scheduled to be released on June 11th, 2021.