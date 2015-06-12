Jurassic World Dominion Rotten Tomatoes Early Score Is Out

✖

The review embargo for Jurassic World Dominion has arrived and with it the first numbers from Rotten Tomatoes, and things are not looking good for the finale of the trilogy. As of this writing, the sequel's score is sitting at 39% and is continuing to fall, putting it in Rotten territory and making it the worst rated film in the franchise. For context, the ratings for the series sit at: Jurassic Park, 92%; The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 53%; Jurassic Park III, 48%; Jurassic World, 71%; Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 47%; and Jurassic World Dominion, 39%. As you can expect, the critics are not being kind, but some still found something to like about it.

Vanity Fair panned the film, writing: "Dominion mostly seeks to drag us along for its indulgent 150-minute run in the hopes that it will exhaust us into thinking we've been served a rich, satisfying meal." CinemaBlend awarded the film a 1.5 out of 5, writing: "Jurassic World Dominion reduces all of its legacy characters into blank sheets of paper walking through plot developments..." Finally, Time Out gave it a 1 out of 5, calling it: "An extinction-level turkey, this stinker of a dino disaster movie plays like a Jurassic Park tribute band: you vaguely recognise the tunes, but it leaves you pining extremely hard for the original."

ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak awarded the movie a 3.5 out of 5, writing in part: "If you weren't a fan of Fallen Kingdom, we're sorry to report that the entirety of Dominion rests on the story of Maisie Lockwood and her cloned genes. Thankfully, Sermon is a gifted young actor, but you really need to care about her character to be invested in 70% of the movie's plot. While Claire and Owen do their best to keep her hidden from those who want to study her, Ellie and Alan team up with Ian once again to investigate Biosyn, a company they suspect has manufactured giant locusts in order to control the world's food chain. Unfortunately, a whole lot of the movie's 2-hour and 26-minute run time isn't about dinosaurs, but when the prehistoric creatures are on-screen, it's impossible not to have a good time."

Jurassic World Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.