Jurassic World Dominion Star Chris Pratt Gets Yelled at for Climbing Into the Mouth of a Dinosaur

✖

Chris Pratt might be the master of velociraptor training in the Jurassic World movies, but when he's offscreen, not even he can cross the path of a T-rex without getting in trouble. The actor shared some footage on social media that showed him being chastised by security after he tried to climb into the mouth of a huge tyrannosaurus rex head (made out of Lego bricks) at the Jurassic World premiere red carpet. The actor first seemed to attach a minifig of his character to one of the teeth, and then after removing it, started climbing onto the dinosaur's tongue for a photo op.

That did not last long, though, and the star was quickly asked to back away from the giant dino, although it did seem to be doing a decent enough job of supporting his weight up to that point. It's probably for the better, though; there's nothing quite like stepping on a Lego, so just imagine how uncomfortable that might be if it fell apart!

We'll have to see whether this will become a new Lego playset in their successful Jurassic World line.

You can see the moment below.

Dominion will star Jurassic World staples Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, while also bringing back former franchise figures Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. Not only are fans excited to see these performers come back, but they themselves are seemingly just excited by their returns.

In a previous interview, director Colin Trevorrow explained why they waited so long to bring back the original trio.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.