These ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ LEGO Sets Arrive Next Week

The big news today involving LEGO and dinosaurs is definitely the Jurassic Park 25th anniversary LEGO set, but let’s not forget that Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom arrives on June 22nd. With that in mind, LEGO has announced that several new items inspired by Jurassic World will arrive alongside the Jurassic Park set on April 16th. Details and official descriptions for each set are as follows:

75933 T. Rex Transport / 609 pieces / $69.99 USD

Track the Tyrannosaurus Rex in this big-action play set scene inspired by Jurassic World and return it to the transporter, featuring a single-seater truck, detachable container with opening and lockable side panels, and a mobile laboratory unit. This T. rex toy includes 3 minifigures and 2 dinosaur figures.

75931 – Dilophosaurus Outpost Attack /289 pieces / $39.99

Brace the hunters for a fierce Dilophosaurus Outpost Attack in this fun play set inspired by Jurassic World. Step down from the lookout tower and crane, featuring exploding gate and wall functions, crate and baby Dilophosaurus, and use the tranquilizer gun to stop the Dilophosaurus breaking through the fences. This dinosaur set includes 3 minifigures and 2 dinosaur figures.

LEGO BrickHeadz 41614 – Owen & Blue / 234 pieces / $19.99

These LEGO BrickHeadz 41614 Owen & Blue construction characters are fun to build using colorful LEGO bricks that recreate all their iconic details from the blockbuster Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie, including a dino trainer, Owen’s tranquilizer gun and velociraptor Blue’s ferocious white teeth. Each character stands on a buildable collector’s baseplate with BrickHeadz logo for easy display in your home, office or anywhere you like.

Like the Jurassic Park set, we believe that all of the Jurassic World sets featured above will be Walmart exclusives (UPDATE: The sets are live, and they’re also available via the LEGO Shop. At the moment, this is the best place to get them online. Details here). Hopefully, they will be made available online via this link on April 16th, but you never know with Walmart. They could end up being sold only in stores, which could be problematic. Actually, we wouldn’t be surprised if these sets were originally slated to be Toys ‘R’ Us exclusives before the company went belly up – which is kind of depressing. They wouldn’t be the first Toys ‘R’ Us exclusives to find a new home in recent weeks.

