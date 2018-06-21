‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The latest chapter in the Jurassic Park franchise stomps into theaters this weekend with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which has already opened overseas. Review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes has compiled the film’s reviews and calculated that only 54 percent of those reviews are positive.

The site describes, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom adds another set piece-packed entry to the blockbuster franchise, although genuinely thrilling moments are in increasingly short supply.”

Based on the site’s calculations, this signifies that it is “rotten,” as a film is “fresh” when it receives more than 75 percent positive reviews. While the number is far from promising, only two films in the franchise are considered “fresh.”

The original film has the highest rating of 92 percent positive, earning the site’s “Certified Fresh” distinction. The site describes, “Jurassic Park is a spectacle of special effects and life-like animatronics, with some of Spielberg’s best sequences of sustained awe and sheer terror since Jaws.”

The franchise sees a massive plunge in quality with the next film, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, which sits at only 53 percent positive. According to the site, “The Lost World demonstrates how far CG effects have come in the four years since Jurassic Park; unfortunately, it also proves how difficult it can be to put together a truly compelling sequel.”

The lowest score in the franchise belongs to the third chapter, as Jurassic Park III sits at 50 percent positive and with the site describing it as “darker and faster than its predecessors, but that doesn’t quite compensate for the franchise’s continuing creative decline.”

Regardless of what critics think about a film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is poised to be a huge hit with audiences, much like its predecessor Jurassic World. That film sits at 71 percent positive reviews, though it went on to earn more than $1.6 billion worldwide. While that film is technically a sequel to the original storyline, it served more as a reboot that revived the franchise, as only one supporting character from the original film was featured alongside the all-new cast of characters.

Current projections place the new film at earning as much as $150 million domestically this weekend, which would likely help it cross $600 million worldwide. The previous film opened up to a whopping $208 million domestically, which set the then-record for biggest opening weekend. The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and Avengers: Infinity War have since toppled that record.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens this Friday.

