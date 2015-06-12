Jurassic World: The Exhibition Brings Life-Sized Dinosaurs to Cities Across North America

✖

Ever since Michael Crichton delivered audiences Jurassic Park and it was subsequently turned into one of the biggest cinematic franchises of all time, fans have wondered if they could ever really walk among living dinosaurs, with Jurassic World: The Exhibition being the next best -- and much safer -- opportunity for fans of all ages. The attraction's new tour will kick off on June 18th in Dallas, Texas before moving on to other cities around North America. The Exhibition previous opened in Melbourne before visiting Chicago, Philadelphia, Paris, Madrid, Seoul, Chengdu, and Guangzhou. You can head to Jurassic World: The Exhibition's website for full details on the experience.

Per press release, "Jurassic World: The Exhibition is an immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history. Visitors will walk through the world-famous Jurassic World gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs, and explore richly themed environments. Guests will have an up-close look at a Velociraptor, stand under a towering Brachiosaurus, and encounter the most fearsome of them all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex. Guests will be able to imagine what it would have been like to walk among these breathtaking creatures and even interact with new baby dinosaurs, including 'Bumpy' from the popular animated Netflix original series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, from Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Amblin Entertainment.

"The Jurassic World franchise has been entertaining generations of fans around the world with thrilling and awe-inspiring stories and characters for more than 25 years – from films and TV series, to video games and toys, to live-action experiences, and rides at Universal theme parks. Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure will welcome the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster on June 10th, creating a new species of roller coaster where guests will feel the rush of the hunt as they race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. At Universal Studios Hollywood, guests experiencing Jurassic World – The Ride will come face-to-face with an all-new, extraordinarily realistic dinosaur – the Indominus Rex, injecting intense new thrills, excitement, and intrigue into an already dynamic ride.

"To celebrate the Exhibition launch, fans will get an exclusive opportunity when playing Jurassic World Alive – the popular location-based AR mobile game. Starting on June 18th, players who visit the Exhibition in Dallas and open the game on their devices can locate an exclusive Jurassic World: The Exhibition incubator, which are capsules that contain valuable resources, as an in-game reward. Players with AR-enabled devices can then snap a picture or take a video of a dinosaur using the game's AR feature and post to their social media channels using the #JurassicWorldAlive hashtag."

Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.

