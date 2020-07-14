Full Justice Con Schedule Released

✖

It's officially the Age of the Virtual Comic Convention. With things like Comic-Con@Home now on the horizon, fans have started putting their brains together to come with virtual cons dedicated to their niche interests. This month alone, both the #SaveDaredevil and #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movements have unveiled their own virtual conventions featuring panels with cast and crew from the respective properties. Now, Justice Con has unveiled its entire schedule and it will be jam-packed with familiar faces.

Starting on July 25th, Justice Con will feature online panels from Ray Porter (Darkseid), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and even Zack Snyder himself. Other crew members on tap include storyboard artist Jay Oliva and producer Deborah Snyder. You can see the full schedule for the two-day event below.

As promised, here it is everyone! The #JusticeCon schedule! See you all at 25th and 26th of July! #JC2020 #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/052fdDaeHa — NQ Cole & Nana #JusticeCon ⭐️ 7/25-26 (@TheNerdQueens) July 14, 2020

The Justice League Snyder Cut will likely be a major topic of conversation amongst the guests at the convention. After turning into one of the largest pop culture-related movements, Warner Brothers decided earlier this year to release Snyder's cut of the film on its new direct-to-consumer service at some point during 2021.

According to HBO Max head Tony Goncalves, the outfit isn't worried about setting a precedent by releasing a director's cut that is vastly different than the version that ended up hitting theaters.

"Look, definitely not a precedent," Goncalves explained. "And you’re right. There’s different types of fandoms. There’s the fandom you just described, and there’s other fandoms. My reference to the fandoms is the fact that we’re in a space where consumers are loud. Consumers guide, and we absolutely have to listen as industry. I had a boss that once said, 'Industry and consumers aren’t always aligned, but consumers do tend to win.' It’s a fine balance. And I think when it comes to video, when it comes to entertainment, when it comes to content, consumers have never had more choice, and they’ve never had more of a voice. But that doesn’t mean that we will go and invest our dollars in every single fandom that exists."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to hit HBO Max next year.

