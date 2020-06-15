Justice League Director Zack Snyder Reportedly Hosting Justice Con Next Month

✖

Last month, Warner Brothers shocked the world when it announced the arrival of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Now, it looks like the filmmaker is getting his own convention – or a form of it, at least. YouTubers The Nerd Queens and Comic Book Debate are hosting Justice Con – a virtual convention in the vein of Comic-Con@Home – and Snyder will be a guest on a virtual panel. The convention, which is set to feature content dedicated entirely to the cinematic universe Snyder help build at Warner Brothers, will also feature appearances by Ray Porter, the actor behind Darkseid in the Snyder Cut, and storyboard artist Jay Oliva.

After the Snyder Cut became a global movement, Snyder himself had the opportunity earlier this year to screen his version of the movie for executives at Warner Brothers. After a new leadership team took over, they quickly greenlit the project – something WarnerMedia boss Bob Greenblatt previously suggested could cost more than $30 million for the studio.

"...it isn’t as easy as going into the vault and there’s a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out," Greenblatt said on Vox's Recode podcast last month. "It does not exist. Zack is actually building it and it’s complex including…new VFX shots, it’s a radical rethinking of that movie and it’s complicated and wildly expensive... I’ll just say I wish it was just 30 million and stop there. It’s an enormous undertaking and very complex."

HBO Max head Tony Goncalves insisted the move of pushing the Snyder Cut into development wouldn't set a precedent, even after fans quickly started advocating for David Ayer's version of Suicide Squad shortly after the news first surfaced.

"Look, definitely not a precedent," Goncalves explained. "And you’re right. There’s different types of fandoms. There’s the fandom you just described, and there’s other fandoms. My reference to the fandoms is the fact that we’re in a space where consumers are loud. Consumers guide, and we absolutely have to listen as industry. I had a boss that once said, 'Industry and consumers aren’t always aligned, but consumers do tend to win.' It’s a fine balance. And I think when it comes to video, when it comes to entertainment, when it comes to content, consumers have never had more choice, and they’ve never had more of a voice. But that doesn’t mean that we will go and invest our dollars in every single fandom that exists."

Zack Snyder's Justice League has yet to set a release date.

