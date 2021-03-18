Justice League: Concept Art Shows Off Zack Snyder's Version of Steppenwolf Armor

✖

Jerad S. Marantz, the creature designer responsible for helping bring the reinvented Steppenwolf of Zack Snyder's Justice League to life, took to social media today to share a behind-the-scenes look at how the armor worn by the uncle of Darkseid was envisioned. Sharing a photo of Steppenwolf's head as well as a shot of the armor "unfolded" so that it's off his body and seen as a single sheet, Marantz said that the armor took a lot of attempts, but ended up being kind of deceptively simple once the code was actually cracked. It certainly looks simpler unrolled than it does on Steppenwolf's body.

Marantz is likely familiar to fans of basically any comic book movie, having provided designs for everything from Shazam! to Avengers: Endgame. Recent posts include looks at Thanos and the Skrulls from the Marvel movies, as well as lots of monsters.

"It took quite a bit of time to figure out how to do the armor for Steppenwolf on Zack Snyder's Justice League," Marantz admitted on Instagram. "I remember doing a lot of experimentation in ZBrush. At the end of the day, it was basically a chain brush that I was able to customize. Can’t wait to see it in action!"

You can see the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jsmarantz (@jsmarantz)

The film is set to be released next month on HBO Max, WarnerMedia's fledgling streaming service, and was one of the first major announcements made for the platform back before it was clear that every movie at the company was going to end up premiering o HBO Max due to the pandemic.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18. You can see some of the fan reaction to the latest news below.