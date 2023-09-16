Justice League Fan Art Imagines Golden Age Live-Action Team

DC Studios has been pretty busy developing its upcoming slate of projects under the minds of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Among those projects are Waller, Lanterns, The Authority, Superman: Legacy, which Gunn will helm, and many more projects, including some that haven't been announced. Superman: Legacy will be littered with DC heroes like Metamorpho, Mister Terrific, Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl. There has been no mention of when we will see the Justice League appear in the new universe, but it seems very likely that they will appear at some point in time. One fan seems to think they want to see a golden age version of the superhero team that they even created a new design that shows what that could look like.

Golden Age Justice League Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @theartoftimetravel created a new design that shows how Johm Wesley Shipp's The Flash, Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman, Brandon Routh's Superman, Michael Keaton's Batman could look like a golden age live-action Justice League. In the fan art, the entire team is lined up to take on whatever threat comes their way, and they still look good in costume. While this team-up most likely won't happen, it is fun to look at. You can check it out below.

What is featured on the DC Universe Slate?

Earlier this year, when Gunn and Safran revealed their enormous DC slate, it was packed with a bunch of projects that featured things like Creature Commandos, Waller, Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Booster Gold, Lanterns, The Brave and the Bold, Paradise Lost, Swamp Thing and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

