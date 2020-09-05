Justice League: #IStandWithRayFisher Trends As Warner Brothers Dispute Continues
The dispute between Ray Fisher and Warner Brothers is slowly morphing into an all-out war. Friday afternoon, the Justice League star tweeted that DC Films president Walter Hamada called him to ask if he'd lay off Geoff Johns. In return, Fisher says, Hamada said the studio would willingly throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the proverbial bus. Hours later, Warner Brothers released a statement of its own, suggesting Fisher wasn't cooperating with the investigation the studio launched on Fisher's behalf.
Since Warner's statement has surfaced, Fisher has released an e-mail he sent on August 26th, one in which he says he met with the studio's investigator but asked for legal representation before moving any further.
"Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power," Fisher tweeted Saturday. "I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th."
Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power.
I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and @sagaftra immediately after:
1/2 pic.twitter.com/TWTHv68G9Q— Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 5, 2020
As such, fans of Fisher and Justice League instantly lept in action by backing the actor up. In fact, the #IStandWithFisher hashtag has been trending all of Saturday afternoon as one of the most popular topics on Twitter. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.prev