Justice League's Ray Fisher Says He Won't Work With DC Films President Walter Hamada

Ray Fisher's ongoing conflict with DC Films has hit a new breaking point The Justice League actor announced on Twitter that he is no longer open to working with DC Films president Walter Hamada, who was the subject of a recent feature in NY Times, focused on the future of the DC Films brand. As Fisher says (in no uncertain terms) in his post: "Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him. A>E". Sounds like hopes for his Victor Stone/Cyborg continuing after Zack Snyder's Justice League can be put to rest.

Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him. A>Ehttps://t.co/07OJ74PJra — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 30, 2020

Ray Fisher has spearheaded a campaign to address what happened at Warner Bros. when it came to the infamous Justice League production. Fisher alleges that Warner Bros. bringing in director Joss Whedon to reshoot Justice League resulted in a toxic work environment for the cast. That allegation has led to a serious tit-for-tat between the actor and the studio, with Justice League producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg also being called-out by Fisher for a lack of support and supervision.

An investigation has been launched into what happened with Justice League, but Ray Fisher has maintained that Warner Bros. is protecting its executives and the studio's image, by steering the investigation into more self-serving narratives:

"To date, the 'independent' firm hired by @wbpictures has conveniently avoided contacting key witnesses who gave damning statements to WB HR," Fisher tweeted in September. "They’ve also started interviews with (and have since ghosted) witnesses that have implicated former and current top level executives...Others (including an implicated individual that called me to apologize) have already been interviewed. We will not let ANY investigator cherry-pick interviewees that best suit @wbpictures’ false narrative and scapegoating efforts. All with stories WILL be heard!"

More recently, Fisher shared that the WB investigation had wrapped with more than 80 people interviewed, and corrective actions planned for those involved:

"The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today: - The investigation of Justice League is now complete. - It has lead to remedial action. (Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.) - And this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation): 'WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s employees and partners.’ There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way. More soon. A>E” --Ray Fisher (December 11th)

“Over 80 people were interviewed for @WarnerMedia’s Justice League investigation,” Fisher explained. “A fair, thorough, and protected process for witnesses was the first (and most important) step. Ensuring that action is taken is the next. Thank you to all who lent their voice! A>E” --Ray Fisher (December 12th)

Even though the investigation has reached its resolution, it seems like lasting damage has already been done. Recent reports have indicated that Snyder's Justice League will be an ending of that era of the franchise, rather than a new beginning - and Fisher's statement only lends credit to that idea.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will release in four parts on HBO Max in 2021.