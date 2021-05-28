Zack Snyder's Justice League Sequels and Spinoffs Reportedly Not Part of Future DC Films Slate

✖

Despite WarnerMedia and HBO Max throwing millions at Zack Snyder's Justice League, the project is shaping up to be a one-and-done affair, at least for now. Sunday morning, the New York Times shared a profile of DC Films head Walter Hamada, where the producer laid out his outfit's plans for the foreseeable future. Noticeably absent from the plans are any follow-ups to the Justice League Snyder Cut, either in the form of sequels or spinoffs.

In fact, the Times profile describes the project as a "storytelling cul-de-sac," going the length to suggest Snyder no longer has a place in the future of DC Films. "At least for now, Mr. Snyder is not part of the new DC Films blueprint, with studio executives describing his HBO Max project as a storytelling cul-de-sac — a street that leads to nowhere," the Times' Brooks Barnes writes.

That future, Hamada says, is a sprawling cinematic multiverse where filmmakers can use characters from whatever timelines their story requires.

The Snyder Cut was officially greenlit earlier this year after a years-long campaign proved successful. Snyder and Warner Brothers initially clashed over his vision for the movie, one the studio deemed too dark.

"The truth is that the 'Knightmare Sequence' in this movie, it was my idea that all of that would eventually be explained - is that a surprise? And that we would end up in the distant future where Darkseid has taken over Earth, and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation]," Snyder said about the tease last year. "And there were a few members of the Justice League that survived to that world, and that they were fighting, Batman and a broken half of Cyborg - there's only half of him because of whatever happened - they were working on an equation to jump back to tell Bruce... those were the things that we were dealing with. And the studio, they were still sort of into the big look, but the deep depth about how and why everyone was mad at each other..."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will hit HBO Max in March 2021.

