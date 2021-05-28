Zack Snyder To Do Deep Dive on New Justice League Teaser

✖

Tuesday will mark a specific milestone for DC fans, as the four-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Justice League. That occasion comes as the long-awaited "Snyder Cut" of the film - which would fall in line with Zack Snyder's original vision for the project - was confirmed to be in the works earlier this year. There have been rumblings that a new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League will be arriving on Tuesday -- and it looks like Snyder will be giving fans an inside look at it. On Monday, Vero announced that Snyder will be doing a "deep dive" on the new teaser on their platform, beginning at 9 am PST.

Tomorrow [17th November] at 9am PST, @ZackSnyder will be doing a deep dive on the Teaser for the upcoming 'Zack Snyder’s Justice League' - exclusively on VERO. More info to follow…#UsUnited #AFSP pic.twitter.com/dn5ilGclQT — VERO (@verotruesocial) November 16, 2020

This would be the second official trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League since it was confirmed to be released on HBO Max, after a teaser debuted in August as part of the DC FanDome virtual convention. The limited series will be more in line with Snyder's original version of the film, after he was unable to finish initial reshoots on the theatrical cut due to a family tragedy.

"With Justice League when it came, there was a mix of visions and the movie wasn’t well-received," Clark Kent/Superman actor Henry Cavill said in an interview back in June. "And then over the subsequent years, there was a big push to see the fabled Snyder Cut. And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version."

"I’m just really happy that Zack got to realize his vision," Cavill continued. "I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will follow six of the DC universe's most powerful heroes joining forces, in an attempt to protect Earth from an extraterrestrial threat. It will also star Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, and Ciran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released in 2021 on HBO Max.