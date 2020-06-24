Henry Cavill Explains Why Justice League Snyder Cut Is Important

✖

DC fans won a major victory this year when Warner Bros. announced that it will release Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max in 2021. After two years (and more) of campaigning, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement had finally won. While it remains to be seen if the battle was worth it, the story of the Justice League movie will be one that goes down in history. No one realizes the significance of The Snyder Cut more than those who were involved in making the movie. In fact, Superman actor Henry Cavill recently spoke up about just why doing Zack Snyder's Justice League is an important venture.

In what might be one of the greatest interviews in all of geekdom, Variety had Henry Cavill sit down with Star Trek icon Sir Patrick Stewart, as part of the upcoming "Actors on Actors" issue. It's a pretty surreal moment to hear, as Stewart asks Cavill, "What can you tell me about The Snyder Cut?"

"Oh the Snyder Cut," Cavill responds, "The famous-slash-infamous-slash-all-sorts-of-things Snyder Cut. I can’t really tell you anything aside from the fact that all I know is that HBO Max will be releasing it, I believe, and it’ll be Zack’s final vision for the movie, and I don’t know anything more than that... With ‘Justice League’ when it came, there was a mix of visions and the movie wasn’t well received. And then over the subsequent years, there was a big push to see the fabled Snyder Cut. And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version."

Cavill further indicated that when it comes to Snyder's Justice League, he's excited about one thing: getting to see Zack Snyder's true vision realized onscreen:

"I’m just really happy that Zack got to realize his vision. I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal."

When it comes to Justice League, and the larger "Snyderverse" phase of the DC Movies franchise, Cavill hits the nail on th head: it has indeed been an ordeal. Man of Steel got him labeled as a dour and divisive Superman; Batman v Superman became a mess of studio interference and fan backlash; and Justice League required Cavill to give his performance as Superman twice-over to fit both Zack Snyder's original shoot and Joss Whedon's reshoots. The latter case forced Cavill to pull himself away from doing Mission: Impossible - Fallout and film his new Justice League scenes with that infamous moustache, which Warner Bros. tried to remove through failed CGI retouches.

In fact, when you lay it all out like that, it's a miracle that Henry Cavill agreed to do more DC movies as Superman, going forward.

Zack Syder's Justice League will premiere on HBO Max in 2021.

