Justice League Snyder Cut Details Include Increased Role for Martian Manhunter

Justice League Snyder Cut details include an increased role for Martian Manhunter. With Zack Snyder’s Justice League coming to HBO Max next year, the hype is building again. Plot points like more heroes and higher stakes are all on the table. Martian Manhunter was in the original plans for the film but got cut for one reason or another. Well, J’onn sounds like he’ll be getting his moment in the sun on HBO Max in 2021. This was Snyder’s plan from the get-go, and with the increased budget, it makes sense that as many ideas that had been cast aside will get picked back up with haste.

“Martian Manhunter might also appear in the film. Snyder revealed that Harry Lennox’s General Swanwick was going to be revealed as the hero," Heroic Hollywood shared. "The dramatic twist takes place in a scene with Lois and Martha Kent when Martha closes the door and transforms into the Martian Manhunter. He quickly turns back into Swanwick, revealing J'onn J'onzz has been in the DCU from the very beginning.”

“Lenox recently teased his involvement with the Snyder Cut on Twitter. He said things like ‘Things don’t just happen, things happen just.’ He then replied with a winking emoji when a fan replied with the storyboard art of Martian Manhunter.”

So, Snyder Cut fans are no doubt aware of some of these plans. But there are people who have also seen the test footage firsthand. Kevin Smith joined Comicbook.com’s Talking Shop and described some of this going down in the earlier cut as well.

“So, he broke down the script that he got to read. The movie that they shot originally, and then the movie that we saw,” Smith said. “That’s where I first heard about what we would call the Snyder Cut. From people that worked on the movie, special effects people, they were like, ‘Dude, Darkseid was in it. This was in it…’ They went through everything. Then we did an episode of Fatman Beyond and we were reading some Internet piece about someone who had said Darkseid was in it.

“Someone in our audience, Jaimie Gathers, who comes to all of our shows. She had gone to a test screening, so she saw a version of it that had this stuff in it. She saw the Snyder Cut version before they did the reshoot because she described things that had been included as rough drawings and stuff. So they told the audience that this wasn’t finished by any stretch of the imagination. Some of the stuff she described was Darkseid and was this much grander vision for the movie,” he added

