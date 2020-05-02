Kevin Smith Clarifies What He Knows About Justice League Snyder Cut: Darkseid, Green Lanterns And More

✖

Kevin Smith clarified what he knows about the Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League. There’s apparently Darkseid, the Green Lanterns, and more hiding in the cut at different points of development. The filmmaker joined Comicbook.com's Talking Shop to discuss a number of topics. He mentioned that he would really want to see Snyder get a chance to realize his vision for Justice League at some point. In his conversations with VFX workers who spent time on that project, Smith learned a lot about what the storyboards process looked like. For Snyder Cut fans, it sounds like Justice League parts one and two were about to be filled to the brim with DC Comic characters and concepts before the edits occurred.

“I was talking to some cats who were in visual effects. They had done some visual effects on Justice League,” he explained. “They saw the boards layed out, very elaborate boards, some of them drawn by Jim Lee that laid out the three movies that they were going to make. Somewhere it became two. I guess the idea was, the movies were Batman v Superman, Justice League 1, and Justice League 2. There was this vision of a grand universe. He said he saw Martian Manhunter on it. He said he saw Green Lanterns and stuff like that.”

“So, he broke down the script that he got to read. The movie that they shot originally, and then the movie that we saw,” Smith added. “That’s where I first heard about what we would call the Snyder Cut. From people that worked on the movie, special effects people, they were like, ‘Dude, Darkseid was in it. This was in it…’ They went through everything. Then we did an episode of Fatman Beyond and we were reading some Internet piece about someone who had said Darkseid was in it.

“Someone in our audience, Jaimie Gathers, who comes to all of our shows. She had gone to a test screening, so she saw a version of it that had this stuff in it. She saw the Snyder Cut version before they did the reshoot because she described things that had been included as rough drawings and stuff. So they told the audience that this wasn’t finished by any stretch of the imagination. Some of the stuff she described was Darkseid and was this much grander vision for the movie,” he concluded

