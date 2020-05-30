Zack Snyder's Justice League: Henry Cavill Might Have to Film New Scenes Without His Mustache

✖

Henry Cavill might have to film new scenes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League without his mustache. That facial hair was a bit of a sore spot for fans and critics alike when Justice League hit theaters the first time. Things like that have been a thorn in the side of Snyder Cut devotees for years now and Heroic Hollywood has some new information on how that small detail could be corrected in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. All of this reshooting talk absolutely lends itself to the idea that getting the Superman actor in front of a green screen could alleviate all worries. But, the road to the finished product is going to be harder to navigate than all that. Instead, it might take some special effects wizardry to get the job done, and the team could be willing to try it.

Heroic Hollywood says, “With the entire Justice League cast booked on projects that have either been delayed or postponed due to the shutdown, scheduling would be an absolute nightmare. However, that being said, and the following is unconfirmed, there is a rumor that Zack Snyder will have to shoot Henry Cavill’s face against a green screen at the very least for special effects purposes because the current reference material of Cavill from the theatrical cut of Justice League is of him in a mustache.”

“A special effects insider tells Heroic Hollywood, how that would work is that the visual effects house hired for the Snyder Cut will reshoot Cavill’s face and map that onto the existing footage,” their report continues. “If Cavill were to go into the studio, and assuming that he’s in the relative same shape. It might be easier to reshoot his whole body and performance and paint out the old footage and replace it with the new and current special-effects footage. A lot also depends on the complexity of the shots Snyder wants to use and how many they have to do.”

For people wondering, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will premiere on HBO Max in 2021. That version of the movie will contain brand new bits and pieces afforded by an estimated 20-30 million dollar budget to complete the film. Warner Bros. has been adamant that they won’t be bringing back the stars to reshoot, but that could change. All of this represents a big investment for the company as it pertains to the shiny new streaming service.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” Snyder said during the announcement.

