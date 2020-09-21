Justice League Snyder Cut Supporters Have Raised Over A Quarter Million Dollars For Suicide Prevention

Supporters of Zack Snyder and his forthcoming director’s cut of the Justice League movie have raised over $250,000, “closing in on half a million,” for suicide prevention, according to the latest tally. Snyder tweeted a thank-you graphic out to his fans this afternoon. Since the death of Snyder’s daughter by suicide was the deciding factor in his stepping away from the film originally, fans who have been campaigning for more than two years to see Snyder’s vision for the film realized have often tied their fan campaigns to activism and fundraising for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a move that has helped define the movement and offset some of the negative reputation supporters had for getting into online dust-ups with Snyder’s detractors.

During the first day of DC FanDome, when the trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League dropped, Snyder worked with Ink to the People and the AFSP to release a new shirt that fans could buy. The shirt, which is still available, tags the wearer as an honorary “associate producer” on the Snyder Cut — a nod to Snyder’s frequently-repeated refrain that it never would have happened if it weren’t for fans campaigning.

Closing in on half a million.￼ This community is incredible… #whywefight ￼ pic.twitter.com/kWOaYN30HF — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) September 21, 2020

Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League will be release on HBO Max next year as a four-part limited series event. It will include, among other things, Superman wearing a version of his black-and-silver costume from the “Reign of the Supermen!” storyline in the comics; the first onscreen appearance of Darkseid in a DC film; and an expanded history of the New Gods’ role in the DC Universe, colloquially known as the “history lesson” segment of the movie.

Snyder left the film in 2017, following the death of his daughter and reportedly already amid squabbles with the studio over the film’s content. It’s widely believed that some of the producers and management that oversaw the film were unhappy with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and wanted Justice League to take a different approach to the characters.

After his departure, Marvel’s The Avengers director Joss Whedon was called in for what were characterized at the time as minor reshoots, but have since been talked about by cast and crew as a radical overhaul of the movie. Snyder retained the sole director’s credit, but since the two men have wildly different styles, it was pretty easy for fans to figure out who had shot what — and that marked the start of the “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut” movement.

You can see Snyder's DC films and the theatrical cut of Justice League.