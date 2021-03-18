Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Includes Joker "We Live In A Society" Meme

The full trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League debuted online today, and it brought a surprise for fans of The Joker, especially fans of Joker memes. The trailer revealed the first lines of a conversation between Jared Leto's Joker and Ben Affleck's Batman. Joker's first line begins with, "We live in a society," which should instantly ring bells for fans who have been inhabiting online spaces for years. The "we live in a society" meme was a format in which those proud of not fitting into said society would point out supposed hypocrisies or failings inherent in it. These memes would often be attached to images of the Joker -- usually, Heath Ledger's from The Dark Knight -- despite the Joker never having said: "We live in a society." The meme died down years ago, but folks started using it again ironically when Joker started releasing promotional materials.

Zack Snyder solved the misquoting problem by putting the meme into Joker's mouth in the Snyder Cut of Justice League. One assumes this will lead to the meme being revived, and fans watching the trailer already can't stop talking about it online. It's to the point where "WE LIVE IN A SOCIETY" is trending on Twitter only a few places behind "Snyder Cut." You can keep reading to see what people are saying about it.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max on March 18th.