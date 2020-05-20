Justice League: Warner Bros. Reportedly Spending $20 Million-Plus to Finish Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder's Justice League is coming to HBO Max in 2021, and DC fans are ecstatic about it! Along with the announcement that Warner Bros. is releasing Zack Snyder's version of Justice League are some pretty juicy details about how it will be done. This will be no mere viewing of an incomplete work, no: Warner Bros. is reportedly spending in the range of $20 - 30 million dollars to complete Snyder's vision of Justice League. That money will be used to reassemble "much of the original postproduction crew to score, cut, add new and finish old visual effects..."

The report from THR also notes the added budget will possibly be used to "maybe bring back many of the actors to record additional dialogue."

Needless to say, this is more of a victory than just about anyone associated with the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement could've hoped for. We figured that there would be some kind of Watch Party (in the vein of what Snyder did for Batman v Superman and is doing for Man of Steel tonight), or perhaps some documentary about the entire mess making Justice League - which is exactly what Snyder himself thought would happen:

"I always thought it was a thing that in 20 years, maybe somebody would do a documentary and I could lend them the footage, little snippets of a cut no one has ever seen."

The turning point for Warner Bros. seems to be the fact that they can now distribute Zack Snyder's version of Justice League on the HBO Max streaming service. As Snyder's wife and producing partner Deborah notes, streaming cuts out the massive costs of advertising and distributing movies theatrically. What would've been too great an investment to re-release Justice League in theaters, is suddenly a feasible option, now that streaming services are in such increased demand, to meet content needs in a post-pandemic world.

With WB fully investing in completing Zack Snyder's vision of Justice League, the next question at hand is will the filmmaker's vision for a full-on Justice League trilogy also be dusted off? One of the issues with getting Snyder's version of Justice League was that it would open the door to a much larger story (Darkseid, the Anti-Life Equation, and more), which will never be finished. With so much money now being put behind the effort, it wouldn't be surprising if there's more on the horizon for the Justice League franchise.

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives on HBO Max in 2021.

