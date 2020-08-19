Justice League: Zack Snyder Shares Never Before Seen Shot Of Wonder Woman

✖

Expectations are high for DC's FanDome event, and one of the most anticipated panels is the Justice League panel that will focus on Zack Snyder's Justice League project coming to HBO Max. The film will be the complete Snyder Cut of the much talked about film, and fans are hoping to get a full trailer for the film and some additional plot details and maybe even a new clip or two. The good news is we don't have to wait very long to see it all happen but to help hype the event Snyder took to VERO to share a never before seen photo from Justice League of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, which you can see for yourself in the image below.

The image included the caption "The teaser for my Justice League￼￼ Will premiere at #DCFanDome 8/22 2:45 pm (PDT)", and you can check it out below.

The image has Gadot making a Wonder Woman symbol with her hands on the set as something is on fire for the current shot, and there's nothing but green-screened walls around it. Hopefully, this is just the first of many behind the scenes shots fans get over the next few days ahead of DC's big event.

Snyder's Justice League never really stopped being one of the more talked about what if stories, and now fans will get to see Snyder's vision come to fruition, and Warner Bros. is putting its money where its mouth is, finishing up what needs to be finished to make it complete.

"When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way," said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. "Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max."

"Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League," said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

Fans can see more from Justice League at FanDome this Saturday.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.