Justice League Fans Speak Out on Demands for the Snyder Cut Title

Back in 2017, a fan casually took to Twitter to ask that Warner Bros. "Release the Snyder Cut" of Justice League, as Zack Snyder left the production before principal photography had been completed due to a family tragedy, resulting in "Snyder Cut" becoming the nickname for the director's version of the film. Earlier this year, Snyder himself took to the internet to announce that his version of the narrative would be coming to HBO Max in 2021, with the graphic he displayed for fans reading "Zack Snyder's Justice League," surprising fans who had grown accustomed to calling the project the "Snyder Cut."

It's currently unknown what shape the upcoming project will take, as some rumors claim that, rather than one sprawling film, audiences could be getting a limited series, with the original project being broken down into an episodic format. It's also unknown if the official title will be "Zack Snyder's Justice League," or if the graphic the filmmaker shared was merely meant to ignite excitement among fans.

With The Batman director Matt Reeves confirming the long roster of talent set to appear at the DC FanDome event on August 22nd, fans are sharing their support at the project officially being known as Zack Snyder's Justice League to honor the filmmaker who helped create the tone of the DC Extended Universe.

Scroll down to see what fans have to say about the matter!