Justice League Fans Speak Out on Demands for the Snyder Cut Title
Back in 2017, a fan casually took to Twitter to ask that Warner Bros. "Release the Snyder Cut" of Justice League, as Zack Snyder left the production before principal photography had been completed due to a family tragedy, resulting in "Snyder Cut" becoming the nickname for the director's version of the film. Earlier this year, Snyder himself took to the internet to announce that his version of the narrative would be coming to HBO Max in 2021, with the graphic he displayed for fans reading "Zack Snyder's Justice League," surprising fans who had grown accustomed to calling the project the "Snyder Cut."
It's currently unknown what shape the upcoming project will take, as some rumors claim that, rather than one sprawling film, audiences could be getting a limited series, with the original project being broken down into an episodic format. It's also unknown if the official title will be "Zack Snyder's Justice League," or if the graphic the filmmaker shared was merely meant to ignite excitement among fans.
With The Batman director Matt Reeves confirming the long roster of talent set to appear at the DC FanDome event on August 22nd, fans are sharing their support at the project officially being known as Zack Snyder's Justice League to honor the filmmaker who helped create the tone of the DC Extended Universe.
Scroll down to see what fans have to say about the matter!
Fought For It
We fought hard for this. Finish line, the right name, the name Zack wants. pic.twitter.com/LNWyXzKNyl— Nash. (@FuriesNah) August 7, 2020
Turn Around
turn around if you want the name to be #ZackSnydersJL pic.twitter.com/mVsk6OV7WP— wondermeg. (@ya_girlmeg) August 7, 2020
Zack Wants It
The name Zack wants #ZackSnydersJL pic.twitter.com/xwqU3eI1s5— Amateur Watcher #TPZ (@OhioDavee) August 7, 2020
Name It Deserves
The only name the Justice League movie deserves #ZackSnydersJL pic.twitter.com/d3iILJc6Wx— Best of Zack Snyder (@bestofsnyder) August 7, 2020
Name We Want
The name we want is the name @ZackSnyder wants! #ZackSnydersJL pic.twitter.com/uquOEgW4Sf— Dr. Jess Hendricks 🌊 (@JessComposer) August 7, 2020
Say the Name
Say the name... #ZackSnydersJL pic.twitter.com/tI28qwUf3x— Film Junkee (@DaveePena) August 7, 2020
We Fought for This
Many will start fast, but few will finish strong. This is what we fought for and just because we see the finish line doesn’t mean we stop fighting. #ZackSnydersJL pic.twitter.com/UPUCBRsdMS— Catt (@ChicCattLady2) August 7, 2020
Only Fitting
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
When fans campaigned for 2+ years, they did it for Zack & his family. Artistic integrity was a key component throughout the movement.
It’s only fitting then, that #ZackSnydersJL is the title. It captures Snyder’s singular vision for these characters pic.twitter.com/vGWCxlJdOj— Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) August 7, 2020
That's The Name
Don’t go in reverse...Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the name.@hbomax @ATT #ZackSnydersJL pic.twitter.com/IwGzaEV7g9— Anthony #AssociateProducer #ZSJL (@AfRtsc) August 7, 2020
The Right Name
A decade ago his name was used to sell an unknown property. In the last few years, his name was the driving force to get his version JL released. I think Zack Snyder's Justice Leauge is the right name. #ZackSnydersJL pic.twitter.com/QvHB9MjQux— ☕Stephen M. Colbert (@smcolbert) August 7, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.