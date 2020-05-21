Justice League’s Ray Fisher on the Snyder Cut Becoming Reality: “I’m Never Going to Forget This Moment”

In the wake of today’s announcement that HBO Max will release Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021, complete with new footage and new visual effects, nobody seemed happier than Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, who took to social media to thank fans their their years of support in making “release the Snyder Cut” a reality. After sharing the news with some family (while fans got to watch, apparently, although we came in too late for that part), Fisher — who has been one of the most vocal supporters of Zack Snyder and his version of Justice League, got reflective, sipping tea and eating popcorn while he gushed about the fans.

Fisher’s story as Cyborg was one of the ones that appears to have been the most truncated when the theatrical cut was edited for time. In early ads, fans got to see parts of his New 52 origin story, whereas in the final film, those moments were only hinted at.

Fisher closed out his video by thanking “those of you out there who have endured, for those of you who have fought, for those of you who have supported, for those of you who may have fallen by the wayside and was like ‘you know what? This is too much, it’s too tiring, it’s too toxic, too this or too that.”

Then he added, “Man, I can’t even wait. Did I tell you guys thank you? Have I told y’all that yet?…I’m never going to forget this moment. I don’t think I ever will. And if you ever see me in a position where I’m being ungrateful, just say ‘Ray, remember 2020.’”

At some point in 2017, Snyder reportedly screened an assembly cut of Justice League for Warner Bros. executives. Such cuts are extra-long, filled with temp music and effects, and essenitally just every shot that has been photographed up to that point, strung together to give the movie a narrative shape. Later reports have claimed that this screening was not well received, although at the time the consensus was that the movie was a step in the right direction. You see, while Man of Steel and Batman v Superman had nominally made a ton of money, neither one quite made what Warner Bros. had hoped — and critics were brutal with them, particularly Batman v Superman.

On March 12, 2017, Zack Snyder’s 20-year-old daughter Autumn died by suicide. After a brief period of throwing himself into the work in the hopes of completing the movie and distracting himself from grief, Snyder and Warner Bros. decided that the filmmaker would step away from Justice League, with Warner selecting Marvel’s The Avengers director Joss Whedon — said to be an old friend of Snyder’s — to complete the movie. The narrative around the project was that it was going to continue to be Snyder’s movie, and that Whedon was essentially just helping a friend through a difficult time.

The movie, though, came in with a much shorter runtime than Snyder’s previous DC films, in spite of having to balance so many characters. Rumors immediately started that, in addition to reshoots to fill in missing gaps and improve select takes, Whedon had worked with the studio to alter the tone and plot of the movie, as well as shortening it significantly and removing elements that Snyder had planned but not shot.

Fisher teased another Twitch and/or Instagram TV stream tomorrow, so keep your eyes peeled. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max in 2021.