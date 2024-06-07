The Karate Kid Cinematic Universe is continuing to thrive! The fifth season of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix, and the show's stars have teased the possibility of expanding the world. While talking to ComicBook.com, Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) suggested the idea of possible prequels and spinoffs, and it looks like a new film is now underway from Sony. The company just announced Karate Kid is coming on June 7, 2024.

While there's not much known about the new project, it is described as "The return of the original Karate Kid franchise." While fans of The Karate Kid would probably love to see an expansion of Cobra Kai, this description leads us to believe it might be a standalone project or another reboot. The new film will mark the first Karate Kid movie since the 2010 reboot starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan was released. Today's news comes with the reveal that Sony will be pushing back multiple movies, including Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter.

"The thing that's been created, there's kind of this Karate Kid Cinematic Universe now where Cobra Kai is, you know, at the center of that and when that day does come in for a landing, there are other areas to draw from," Macchio recently told ComicBook.com. "I mean, whether it's ... Is there a Miyagi origin story? Is there a Cobra Kai prequel before The Karate Kid? Is there spin-offs with some of the young cast of these characters? Who knows? But we're not done as long as we're given the opportunity to really bring it in. As long as it evolves organically, these guys that write the show really have their finger on the pulse of that."

Macchio added, "There's stuff that they wrote in Season 3 that didn't happen until Season 4 'cause there wasn't any more room in Season 3. There's stuff that was in Season 5 that we know we shot that is being held for the future if we get that green light, so there's more to come, we hope."

Are you excited about the new Karate Kid movie? Are you hoping it ties in with Cobra Kai or that it stands alone? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Cobra Kai Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix, and the new Karate Kid is scheduled to be released on June 7, 2024.