Karen Gillan Embraces Her ‘Jumanji’ Character in New Photo

Karen Gillan is incredibly busy these days! Best known for playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanji: Welcome to he Jungle, Gillan is currently promoting Avengers: Endgame while filming the upcoming Jumanji sequel. Recently, the actor posted a hilarious photo to Instagram that proves she’s just as tough as her onscreen characters.

“My water on the Jumanji set. Gotta stay hydrated when taking out men. That’s what I always say,” she wrote.

Ruby Roundhouse is described as a “killer of men” in the Jumanji game, so it’s no surprise Gillan would embrace her character’s badass nature. It may only be a label on a water bottle, but it’s still a fun sight for fans of Gillan and her character.

Many fans commented on the post, enjoying Gillan’s dedication to Ruby’s lifestyle.

“You are amazing. I wish I could kick ass like you,” @yzerventure replied.

“Takin em out with dance fighting…the most feared of all martial arts,” @super_duper_instadan added.

“I’d say…killer of Thanos,” @jayynagar joked.

Gillan frequently shares fun content on her Instagram, from her journey on the Avengers: Endgame press tour to hilarious behind-the-scenes videos on the set of Jumanji.

Gillan is re-teaming up with the previous Jumanji cast, which includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Nick Jonas.

In addition to having multiple high-profile acting jobs, Gillan was also recently revealed to be one of the top ten most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu.

Currently, Gillan is not signed on for another directing job, but hopefully she’ll be back at it after her busy schedule dies down. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

The latest installment of the Jumanji franchise is scheduled for release on December 13th. Avengers: Endgame is being released on April 26th.

