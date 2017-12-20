Karen Gillan and Jack Black Pose in New ‘Jumanji 3’ Photo

Does Karen Gillan ever quit?! The actress is currently starring in Avengers: Endgame as Nebula, and just finished the press tour for the film, but that's not stopping her from getting right back to work. She's currently in the middle of filming the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and has been sharing some fun behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the production. Most recently, she shared a cool shot of her and fellow cast member, Jack Black.



"Ruby and Shelley back in the game," she wrote. Gillan also gave photo credit to Hiram Garcia, the President of Production at Seven Bucks Production, who is producing the new film. He even commented back, "Desert fire!"

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, loving another the new look at Jumanji 3.

"The only dynamic duo that is acceptable," @mimi.birnbaum wrote.

"It's nice to have an action movie that's lots of fun, with a cast that are having just as much fun making it. Thank you," @amschiavino added.

"All I see is a blue metal girl and a panda," @asignofbabyhope joked.

This isn't the first time Gillan shared fun content of Jack Black. Last month, she posted a hilarious video of the funny man singing in his sleep.

Black isn't the only actor Gillan is re-teaming up with for the new Jumanji. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Nick Jonas are also returning for the sequel.

In addition to having multiple high-profile acting jobs, Gillan was also recently revealed to be one of the top ten most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party's Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animated films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

The latest installment of the Jumanji franchise is scheduled for release on December 13th. Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere.

