Netflix Reveals First Look at Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate

With Birds of Prey and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Mary Elizabeth Winstead has made some major leaps in the world of action movies. Late last week, the world got a look at her newest foray into the genre — the high-octane action-thriller Kate. The film, which is set to be released exclusively on Netflix, debuted a trio of new photos from the project in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. Kate will star Winstead as the titular character, an assassin whose world is thrown into disarray when she discovers she's been poisoned and has just hours left to get revenge.

(Photo: Entertainment Weekly / Netflix)

(Photo: Entertainment Weekly / Netflix)

(Photo: Entertainment Weekly / Netflix)

"Kate is a ruthless assassin who is on a job in Tokyo, and she gets poisoned," Winstead revealed in the interview. "She finds out she has 24 hours to live before the poison kills her, so she sets out on a mission to find out who poisoned her and kill them before she dies. Along the way, she forges this bond with this teenage girl named Ani (Miku Martineau), and they end up taking on this mission together. It's a heartfelt, brutal, assassin story!"

The film also stars Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Woody Harrelson as Kate's handler.

"Woody is Woody," director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan explained. "He's an adventure in itself, for sure. But he's very committed and he is super easy to work with. He gives that swagger to that character. He wasn't on the set for very long but we made it count."

Kate is directed by Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter's War), with a cast that also includes Miyavi, Tadanobu Asano, Michiel Huisman, and Jun Kunimura. The film is written by Umair Aleem and produced by Bryan Unkeless, Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall.

"The hardest [scene] to shoot was the one with Mary and Miyavi inside the apartment," Nicolas-Troyan revealed. "We couldn't shoot that with stunt doubles, so they had to do it themselves. You had two actors that are doing very, very close-contact stunt work. We thought something bad could happen there. This one was definitely making me nervous."

Kate is expected to debut exclusively on Netflix sometime this fall.