Keanu Reeves Answers Life’s Biggest & Most Impossible Question in New Viral Clip

A clip of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star Keanu Reeves answering a tough question posed by Stephen Colbert is going viral.

During an appearance on The Late Show, Reeves was asked by Colbert, “What do you think happens when we die, Keanu Reeves?” After just a beat, Reeves answered, “I know that the ones who love us will miss us.”

A tweet sharing Reeves’ sentiment has since been favorited more than 258,000 times and earned nearly five million views. Reeves’ full appearance, including the selected quote, can be seen in the video above.

The easygoing Reeves is back as John Wick, the deadly killer now on the run as the must-kill target wanted by a league of assassins hoping to claim the $14 million prize on his head. The coming chapter in the trilogy directed by Chad Stahelski boasts guns, swords, ninjas, desert, horses, and “lots of fighting,” Reeves promises.

“I always thought it would be fun for John Wick, because the film takes place just after the second one finishes, so he’s on the run, which I thought was cool,” Reeves told press during a Parabellum set visit (via Collider).

“I thought it would be cool if John Wick escaped on a horse, so we got John Wick riding some horses, fighting with some horses. That was fun. I thought would be cool if John Wick was in a suit in a desert, somehow. So, we’re going to go some desert. We got some cool story there that is opening up the world. We’re really fans of the world. I love the character, so I was like, ‘How do we get John Wick on a dune?’”

Other offerings include “ninjas, John Wick on a horse, and in the desert, lots of fighting. Technique wise — oh, we got some swords,” Reeves said. “What else. Lots of guns.”

Starring Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, and Anjelica Huston, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum opens May 17.

