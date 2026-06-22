Keanu Reeves’ Next Movie Is As Far From John Wick 5 As Possible (And It’s Restarting a Billion-Dollar Franchise)

Keanu Reeves may be one of our last great movie stars, with an eclectic mix of projects over his entire career that make him pretty hard to pin down as having just one thing to his name. That said, Reeves and action movies go together like peanut butter and jelly, which is why his time as John Wick on the big screen has given Lionsgate a proper action series that few other studios manage to develop. But that’s not all he has; even this past weekend, Reeves returned for Toy Story 5 as Duke Caboom and is poised to reprise the role of Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic 4.

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Now, though, Reeves’ next movie is starting to take shape, and it’s something that no John Wick fan could have predicted. According to a new report from Deadline, Reeves will reunite with Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley for a new live-action hybrid LEGO movie that’s in the works at Universal. This news is interesting not only because it gives Reeves another potential franchise to lay claim to, but because this movie will have nothing to do with the billion-dollar LEGO Movie franchise that fans have come to know and love.

Keanu Reeves to Star in New LEGO Movie

Precious little is known about the new LEGO Movie other than the fact that Reeves is now in talks to star, filmmaker Josh Cooley is set to direct, and that the film will be a live-action animation hybrid movie that uses the LEGO brand. It remains to be seen if that means the film will be like Sonic the Hedgehog (one of Reeves’ other franchises), which has live-action characters and environments with animated characters at the center, or if it will be closer to the original The LEGO Movie, which was animated but also had some live-action elements to it.

That said, there’s a major element about all this worth noting, which is that this new LEGO movie will have nothing to do with the previous LEGO movies. Despite the tremendous success of The LEGO Movie, the previous four movies that were brought to life (including the two primary films, plus The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Ninjago Movie) were all produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Back in 2020, though, the rights to make new LEGO movies moved from WB to Universal, who are the current team developing this new project.

In the six years since Universal and LEGO started their deal, only one film has actually been produced: 2024’s Piece by Piece, the animated biopic of Pharrell Williams. In their report on Reeves’ involvement in the new LEGO movie, the trade confirms that Universal hasn’t been sitting on its hands that entire time, but has been actively trying to develop a slew of projects around the brand. Given the time, it seems the one with Reeves and Cooley is the first to really take shape and move forward in any major way.

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Time will tell how audiences will respond to a new LEGO movie that has nothing to do with the franchise that started with 2014’s The LEGO Movie. In theory, it has been long enough since that film that a revival of the brand without Chris Pratt and no performances of the song “Everything Is Awesome” won’t be seen as negatives.

That in mind, Cooley has proven himself as a filmmaker who has been able to bring movies to life that, on their face, don’t seem like a good idea. Though Toy Story 4 marked his first directorial effort, he had been working at Pixar for years at that point, and not only delivered a sequel that gave fans a new adventure after the perfect ending of the third film, but he also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

After that, he delivered an animated Transformers prequel in Transformers One. Though the film was unable to light the box office on fire, it managed to get a great reception from critics and fans. All of that is to say that Cooley as a filmmaker is one to watch, and if anyone can bring LEGO back to the big screen in a unique and fun way, it’s him.