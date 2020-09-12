Teenage Keanu Reeves Reporting News Goes Viral

✖

Before he was a household name and one of Hollywood's biggest action stars, Keanu Reeves was a correspondent for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Beginning in 1984, Reeves joined the CBC's Going Great and went to various locales across North America as he reported for the show. One of those places happened to be the first-ever Canadian International Teddy Bear Convention and a video from his stop on has exploded in popularity online again, nearly 40 years later.

In the clip circulating on Twitter — which has locked down thousands of likes and retweets as of this writing — Reeves cracks plenty of jokes as the actor's well-known charisma oozes off the screen. See it for yourself below.

A teenage Keanu Reeves reports on a teddy bear convention. You’re welcome. (via @keanuplanet) pic.twitter.com/OPKXWk1tqP — James King (@jameskingmovies) September 9, 2020

Reeves' time on Going Great pre-dated his breakthrough role in Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. After the first two Bill & Ted movies, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Speed, The Replacements, The Matrix trilogy, and a few others, the actor spent the better part of a decade focusing on independent and smaller-budget features.

Then came Chad Stahelski's John Wick (2014) and the actor's popularity returned to an all-time high. He's now continuing the Wick franchise with a fourth and fifth movie and has a handful of other opportunities on-tap, like the production of the fourth film in The Matrix franchise.

When we spoke with Stahelski earlier this summer, the filmmaker suggested he and Reeves both want to make sure John Wick 4 is in tip-top shape before moving on. That said, the director did mention he and Reeves will both continue should they feel the story warrants it...and should the box office receipts allow.

"There's the studio business side of things where, of course, I think they think Keanu and I are getting on in our years, so they're going to try do to two back to back," Stahelski says of filming two Wicks back-to-back. "That's interesting. It's very flattering. I'm psyched that I have a studio behind me that wants to keep making John Wicks."

Stahelski and his team are still continuing to develop the script as much as they can amongst lockdowns and quarantining.

"The way Keanu and I approach it with our writing team is, 'Look, we have ideas, but it's not like I'm working with two sets of writers on two movies,'" the filmmaker adds. "We're going to write a really good number four. If a really good number four feels solid to Keanu and I, we'll make that one. That doesn't mean we won't plan on a five or start writing five, but we want to make sure we have a solid story."

Cover photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic