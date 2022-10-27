Kevin Feige Teases How Marvel's New Heroes Set Up Next Avengers Movies

Avengers: Endgame may have been the end for the Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actual Avengers team is going to return for more adventures. The next time you see the Avengers on-screen, however, they'll look a lot different. Captain America, Iron Man, and Black Widow are all gone. Both Hulk and Hawkeye have trained younger, newer heroes with similar skill sets. The MCU has planted seeds all over for a new group of Avengers, whether they be the New Avengers, Young Avengers, or any other subset of the iconic team. In the next couple of years, everything will start coming together.

Marvel Studios has two Avengers movies already on the slate: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026. With those titles on the horizon, it'll only be a matter of time before we see who is actually going to be a part of these new teams. At the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere on Wednesday night, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was asked about all of the new Avengers characters that have been introduced.

Kevin Feige on assembling the new avengers #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/RKEkKSzsao — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 27, 2022

"Well I think people pick up what we're putting down sometimes," Feige told Deadline. "We take our cues from the comics and, yes, introducing as many characters as we can from the comics is what I've spent the last 22 years doing. And those are among the many we've introduced."

Who Will Be the New Avengers?

It's difficult to say exactly who will take part in the next iteration of Avengers characters, given that we don't know exactly what the new missions will require and which characters will be around. That said, there is a good mix of veterans and young heroes currently involved in the franchise.

Doctor Strange, Captain America, and Sam Wilson's Captain America are the three veteran heroes poised to help lead a new team of Avengers. They'll likely play a big role in upcoming Avengers stories. A lot of the characters featured in those films, however, will probably be younger.

Kate Bishop, the usual leader of the Young Avengers, was introduced as the next Hawkeye. Other popular Young Avengers that have appeared in the MCU include Elijah Bradley, America Chavez, and Cassie Lang. The franchise has also introduced She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Shang-Chi, Daredevil, Yelena Belova, and Ms. Marvel. Next month, we'll meet Riri Williams and a new iteration of the Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

