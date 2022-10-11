Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date

Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.

Walt Disney Studios announced several changes to its upcoming slate of films, including a new release date for Avengers: Secret Wars. Instead of premiering on November 7, 2025, Secret Wars now debuts on May 5, 2026.

Michael Waldron, who wrote on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the first season of Loki, has been hired to write the screenplay for Avengers: Secret Wars. So far, there are no details on exactly what the plot of Secret Wars will be, or how closely it will tie to either of the two comic book events that bore its name. Given Waldron's involvement, though, and the importance of the multiverse in Loki, Doctor Strange 2, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems likely it will feature characters from alternate Marvel universes, not unlike the Jonathan Hickman/Esad Ribic version from 2015.

In addition to Loki and Doctor Strange, Waldron has written episodes of Stephen Amell's Heels, and a 2019 episode of Rick and Morty. His IMDb entry has him down as the writer of Marvel chief Kevin Feige's planned Star Wars project.

In the comics, the 1985 Secret Wars crossover by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck centered on a cosmic entity called the Beyonder, who chose a group of both heroes and supervillains, and teleported them against their will to "Battleworld", a planet created by the Beyonder in a distant galaxy, to do battle amongst themselves and with the aliens on the world. In 2015, Hickman and Ribic's reinvention involved the Marvel Universe colliding with fan-favorite alternate universes, including the Ultimate Universe and the 2099 Universe, to form Battleworld, a world that exhibits aspects of the various universes. With echoes of DC's Crisis on Infinite Earths, the end of Secret Wars brought some characters from the other timelines, with their whole histories intact, over to the main Marvel Universe.

