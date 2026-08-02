Kevin Feige Spoils Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Biggest Twist After Only 3 Days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been teasing quite a few major appearances leading up to its big premiere, with characters like Punisher, Hulk, Scorpion, Tombstone, and more all showing up in early footage. One actor whose character did not show up in any of that footage though is Sadie Sink’s character, a character and twist that was guarded with the utmost secrecy for months ahead of the film, but after only 3 days, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige just spoiled that twist. Spoilers for Brand New Day are incoming, so if you haven’t seen the movie, you’ve been warned.

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If you were asking about Sadie Sink’s mystery character before the film released, all you would receive were vague teases, and that was if you got anything at all. Typically, any big spoilers or character reveals are talked about more freely after around a week or even two weeks after release, but just 3 days after release, Feige was asked about when we’ll get news on the X-Men reboot film, and he pretty much spelled out who Sink is playing, saying, “Good things come to those who wait and good things come to those who watch ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Kevin Feige when asked when we’ll get news about the ‘X-MEN’ reboot film:



“Good things come to those who wait and good things come to those who watch ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’”



(via @AP) pic.twitter.com/SV6Fc0eAUs — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 2, 2026

Everything We Know About The X-Men MCU Reboot

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

With Sink now established as the MCU’s Jean Grey, the first domino has dropped in the X-Men’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, and that’s a pretty big deal. Not only has Jean been established as a very powerful force, but she now has a connection to one of the MCU’s biggest characters moving forward, which will only serve both well in future stories.

No other X-Men castings have been officially announced, but there are several that have been either confirmed by reports or heavily rumored, including the most recent casting of Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, the White Queen. A rumored favorite to play Cyclops is Drew Starkey, while Adam Driver has been rumored to play Mr. Sinister and Bill Skarsgard as Charles Xavier.

Rogue has had a number of names rumored, and Inde Navarette has expressed interest in playing the MCU version of Mystique. There’s been no word on Wolverine casting, though there’s always a chance we see Hugh Jackman one more time at some point in Secret Wars. Some fans expected a casting reveal for the X-Men at Comic-Con, but with D23 coming up, there’s a major chance we see the big reveal there.

The X-Men film will be directed by Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts, Beef), and while there’s no lineup of characters yet, reports and rumors shape the character list as Xavier, Magneto, Cyclops, Jean Grey, White Queen, Wolverine, and Rogue, with characters like Storm and Gambit also expected to be included. We’ll have to wait and see which X-Men make the final cut, but hopefully we’ll learn more soon.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in theaters now.