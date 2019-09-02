California Highway Patrol Releases Kevin Hart Car Accident Report

The California Highway Patrol has released the accident report pertaining to comedian and movie star Kevin Hart‘s serious car accident Sunday morning in the Malibu Hills. Hart reportedly suffered “major back injuries” in the accident.

According to the report, a man identified as Jared Black was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda on Mulholland Highway. Hart was a passenger in the vehicle along with Rebecca Broxterman, a personal trainer who has worked with various celebrities including Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per the report, Black turned onto Mulholland from Cold Canyon Road in Calabasas and immediately lost control of the vehicle. The report states that the vehicle rolled over down the embankment and that two of the three people in the Plymouth were trapped. Alcohol was determined not to be a factor in the accident. You can check out the report below.

.@CHPWestValley officials confirm actor/comedian @KevinHart4real was seriously injured after a friend, who was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, lost control of the car and rolled it down an embankment in Malibu Hills. @KNX1070 has obtained a copy of the CHP report. pic.twitter.com/3tbNU1pqKM — Cooper Rummell (@KNXCooper) September 1, 2019

As was reported previously, law enforcement sources indicated that Hart was able to exit the wreckages himself and was picked up by his personal security team and taken home to get medical attention. The police report indicates that Hart, who along with Black suffered major back injuries, ultimately went to Northridge Hospital for treatment while Black went to UCLA Westwood. Broxterman suffered only minor injuries. Images of the vehicle post-crash as shared by TMZ reveal the vehicle to be a tangled mess with the engine and radiator exposed. The roof was reportedly cut off by emergency responders in order to free Black and Broxterman who were pinned to their seats by the crushed roof.

Hart’s accident comes just a day after the actor shared a video of himself driving the car to his Instagram Story. Hart originally purchased the vintage muscle car as a 40th birthday present to himself back in July and commemorated the purchase in a post to Instagram in which he flexed as he leaned against the Plymouth’s door. Hart has not yet commented on the accident on social media and at press time no update has been provided about his current condition, though fans have sent an outpouring of support and concern on for the entertainer on Twitter, including fellow actor Terry Crews.

“Get well soon, brother,” Crews wrote.

Keep checking back with ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Hart’s accident.