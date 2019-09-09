The Rock Gives Health Update on Kevin Hart: “I Spoke to the Pediatrician”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared today on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he offered an update on the health of his friend, Kevin Hart. It seems that Hart is doing well enough following a car accident that required back surgery that Johnson feels comfortable having a little fun at Hart’s expense. “Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son,” Johnson said. “I connected with him today and you know what? These things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat. That’s real love…We spoke the pediatrician and he said he’s doing very well.”

Hart and Johnson co-hosted the MTV Movie Awards and co-starred in the films Central Intelligence and Jumanji. Johnson left his honeymoon to check in on his friend following the accident. He was also quick to post a supportive message to Instagram after hearing the news. “Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real,” Johnson wrote. “We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong”

Hart will require weeks of physical therapy to recover from injuries he sustained in a car crash. Hart underwent back surgery following the accident. According to police, Hart was a passenger in the front seat when the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda he was riding in went off the road. Investigators say that alcohol did not contribute to the accident. Police are instead considering speeding as the cause of the accident as nearby witnesses heard the sound of tires screeching as if peeling out, before hearing the sound of the crash.

Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, offered an update on Hart’s condition after his surgery. “He’s great,” Eniko revealed. “Yep. Going to be just fine. He’s good. Everybody’s good.”

At the time of the accident, the vehicle was being driven by Jared Black, who reportedly suffered serious injuries. Black’s fiance Rebecca Broxterman, Eniko’s trainer, became pinned in the backseat of the car following the accident. She came with only minor injuries.

The accident came the day after Hart posted a video of himself driving the Barracuda as a story on Instagram. Hart bought the vintage muscle car in July as a 40th birthday present to himself and commemorated the moment with a photo on Instagram.

Hart’s most recent film is as a voice actor in The Secret Life of Pets 2. He had an uncredited role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. His next film is Jumanji: The Next Level later this year.