Kevin Hart Shares Hilarious Size-Swap Photo of Him and The Rock from Jumanji: The Next Level Press Tour

The global press tour for Jumanji: The Next Level began this week, so the star-studded cast is currently making the rounds and having a blast together. That means old pals Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock and Kevin Hart have reunited to bring some of their classic banter back into the world. The two actors love giving each other a hard time, and they’ve already posted some competing videos and got into a hilarious squabble over Hart’s clothing. Now, Hart has posted a humorous face swap which shows himself on Johnson’s large body and vice versa.

View this post on Instagram #Jumanji #TheNextLevel #HittingTheatersDec13th 😂😂😂😂😂😂💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 22, 2019 at 5:55am PST

“#Jumanji #TheNextLevel #HittingTheatersDec13th 😂😂😂😂😂😂💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾,” Hart wrote.

Here’s the original photo:

View this post on Instagram Good times with my guy #Jumanji #TheNextLevel #Dec13th A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 20, 2019 at 7:26pm PST

Jumanji: The Next Level will also see the return of Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas. Rhys Darby and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, will also be returning in some capacity. Franchise newcomers include Danny Glover, Danny DeVito, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise and seemed excited about what’s to come.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.