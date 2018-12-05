Kevin Hart Confirmed to Host 2019 Oscars

Just a couple of months away from the 91st Academy Awards, The Academy has finally found a host for the annual event. When the show rolls around in late February, comedian Kevin Hart will take the stage for the first time as the emcee of the Oscars.

Hart confirmed the news in a lengthy, heartfelt post on his Instagram page earlier this evening.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hart, 39, got his first big break after being cast in the Judd Apatow-produced television show Undeclared before heading to the silver in romps like Scary Movie 3 and Soul Plane. The Philadelphia native found mainstream success in the early 2010s and of late his had continued success starring opposite of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is various properties.

Earlier this year, Fox ordered an animated television show based on Hart’s life growing up in Pennsylvania. A description of the series from the original report can be found below.

Written by Price and Claybrooks, Lil Kev is the story of a 12-year-old, pint-sized, optimistic, highly imaginative kid who navigates growing up in the crime filled inner-city of North Philly with the help and sometimes hindrance of his strong, quick-tempered mother, drug addicted father, pessimistic older brother, ex-con uncle and wise-ass talking dog.

The 91st Academy Awards will be held February 24th, 2019 beginning at 8:00 pm Eastern and will be broadcast on ABC.