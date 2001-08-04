Kevin Smith And Jason Mewes Were Offered Roles In Rat Race

✖

In the latest episode of Fatman Beyond with Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin, Smith "unboxed" some of his filing cabinets, unearthing decades of documents from the length and breadth of his film career. One of the revelations? Apparently Smith and frequent collaborator Jason Mewes were once offered parts in Rat Race, a 2001 Paramount comedy that starred a lengthy cast of celebrities like Rowan Atkinson, Jon Lovett, Amy Smart, Breckin Meyer, and John Cleese. The movie centered on a Las Vegas casino tycoon who got together with his wealthiest high rollers -- a group that would bet on anything -- and pitted six ordinary people against each other in a race for $2 million hidden away in a locker hundreds of miles away.

Smith and Mewes would have played the roles of Blaine and Duane in the movie -- roles that ultimately went to Vince Vieluf (Barely Legal) and Seth Green (Josie and the Pussycats) in the final film. Rat Race was produced by Mallrats producer James Jacks.

"I found this letter as well, from Endeavor," Smith told his fans, holding up a piece of paper. "It's a cover letter, came with a f--king script. I did not know this, what I'm about to read you. Not forgot -- I just didn't know. But based on when this was, May 15, 2000, that would be with us with the Clerks cartoon just about to f--king debut and get killed."

Smith noted that he has never seen Rat Race, partly because the movie hit theaters on the same day as Smith's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Just a year after Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, it's worth pointing out that Rat Race is itself a reimagining as It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, a 1963 comedy that starred Jimmy Durante, Ethel Merman, and other Hollywood royalty.

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back was also a road comedy, with the titular duo making their way across the country from New Jersey to Hollywood in the hopes of preventing a movie from being made. Like Rat Race, it featured almost too many cameos to count, from Diedrich Bader and Chris Rock to Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Smith's next project will be Twilight of the Mallrats, a follow-up to his 1995 film (produced by Jacks!), which will bring back Jeremy London, Jason Lee, and most of the rest of the old cast, but add in AP Bio's Aparna Brielle as Brodie's daughter Banner Bruce.