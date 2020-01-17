Kevin Smith Celebrates 26 Years of Working in Hollywood Alongside Jason Mewes

There are certain names in Hollywood that are synonymous with each other and that includes Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. The two men have been playing iconic stoners, Jay and Silent Bob, together ever since 1994’s Clerks. Since then, they’ve recreated the roles in multiple Smith movies ranging from Mallrats to Chasing Amy to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Currently, the old pals are on tour with the Reboot Roadshow, which is taking them across the country to screen their latest collaboration, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Yesterday, Smith took to Instagram to update his followers on the tour and celebrate his 26th anniversary of working in Hollywood alongside Mewes.

“Me and my Shadow. This month, we Jersey boys celebrate 26 years in the movie biz, standing beside one another both professionally and personally. @jaymewes and I grew up around the block from one another in #highlands #newjersey and now we live around the block from each other in #hollywood #california – same as it ever was. We have been each other’s saviors – and together, we’ve gone far further in the business of show than either of us ever dreamed was possible! They should’ve booted us out of the biz years back, but somehow, we’re still here – hetero-lifemates in reel life and real life! #jasonmewes and I spent December touring our flick @jayandsilentbob Reboot around the West Coast, with stops in #sandiego, #phoenix, #tuscon, #anaheim, #seattle, #salemoregon, before the Christmas break, including a stop in #losangeles, (where @harleyquinnsmith, @aparnabrielle, and @alysswhen joined us on stage)! Here’s what it all looked like! We have only 19 stops left of our 62 tour dates, so if you wanna join us, tix are at the link in my bio! (Photos by @joshroush!) #KevinSmith #jayandsilentbobreboot #jaymewes,” Smith wrote.

Earlier this week, Smith took it back to 2001 to share a behind-the-scenes photo from Jay and Silent Bob Strike back which featured Mark Hamill.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sees the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There are also some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will be available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray on January 21, 2020