Kevin Smith Reveals His Dumb Dad Moment at Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere

If you’ve been paying attention to filmmaker and geek icon Kevin Smith for any amount of time then a few things become clear pretty quickly: one, that he’s a very passionate fan when it comes to the things he loves and, two, he’s a very proud father. Smith’s daughter, Harley Quinn Smith is not only appearing in his upcoming film Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, but she also has a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and at the premiere for that film on Monday night Smith couldn’t have been prouder — but he also had pretty big “dumb dad” moment, too.

Smith took to Twitter on Tuesday to call himself out for accidentally messing up Harley’s moment talking with Variety by getting more in the way instead of out. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dumb Dad Moment at the @OnceInHollywood premiere, where movie Manson Girl Harley is hitting the press line. In an effort to get out of her shot, I stepped deeper into it… https://t.co/8oiFiHDUIn — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 23, 2019

“Dumb Dad Moment at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere, where movie Manson Girl Harley is hitting the press line,” Smith wrote. “In an effort to get out of her shot, I stepped deeper into it…”

Fortunately for Smith, his efforts to get out of the way weren’t too distracting and from the looks of the video his daughter still had her time to shine, which is something that Smith has been very clear about wanting for her. When the trailer for the film dropped earlier this year, Smith posted on his Instagram just how proud he was of his daughter, especially that she was appearing in a film form his favorite filmmaker.

“Proud Dad Alert: This image is from the brand new @onceinhollywood trailer. On the right is my favorite actress in the business, @harleyquinnsmith! My kid is featuring in a film by my favorite filmmaker, #quentintarantino! F***, am I glad she gets to be in a Tarantino film before slumming it with her Old Man and @jaymewes in @jayandsilentbob Reboot!,” Smith wrote.

Late last month, Smith also shared a touching “happy birthday” post to his daughter, celebrating not only their relationship, but their shared passion — movies.

“Last night at 11:50, I snapped the last photo I’m ever gonna get to take of my teenage daughter. And like a teenager, she said ‘Don’t post that!’ But now that she’s turned 20, I have to instill one more lesson: a Dad’s love for his Daughter is so real, sometimes he’s just gotta post a picture she hates. Whenever my Dad took me to the movies as a kid, I used to dream “When I grow up, I’ll take *my* kid to the movies too.” And now you’re in two flicks coming out before the end of the year (@onceinhollywood and @jayandsilentbob Reboot). Thanks for choosing the family business! You are everything to me, Kiddo – and now you’re 20. Have a great year and the best life!”

The younger Smith is following in her dad’s footsteps and making a name for herself in Hollywood. You can see her next in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which follows the Manson Family Murders that occurred in Los Angeles in 1969. The new film stars Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, and the late Luke Perry.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to hit theaters on July 26th. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.